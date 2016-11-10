Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

GREELEY, CO - OCTOBER 30: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena on the campus of University of Northern Colorado October 30, 2016 in Greeley, Colorado. With less than nine days until Americans go to the polls, Trump is campaigning in Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
GREELEY, CO - OCTOBER 30: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at the Bank of Colorado Arena on the campus of University of Northern Colorado October 30, 2016 in Greeley, Colorado. With less than nine days until Americans go to the polls, Trump is campaigning in Nevada, New Mexico and Colorado. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    20 things Donald Trump has promised to do in office

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

20 things Donald Trump has promised to do in office

President-elect Donald Trump already has a to-do list that will keep him busy starting on Day One.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

20 things Donald Trump has promised to do in office

President-elect Donald Trump already has a to-do list that will keep him busy starting on Day One.
Source: CNN