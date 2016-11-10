Breaking News

    Democratic senator: I can work with Donald Trump

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow voiced a willingness to work with President-elect Donald Trump one day after he fought Hillary Clinton to a virtual tie in the state.
Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow voiced a willingness to work with President-elect Donald Trump one day after he fought Hillary Clinton to a virtual tie in the state.
