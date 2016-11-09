Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    See Putin weigh in on Trump election win

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

See Putin weigh in on Trump election win

Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the first world leaders to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his election win.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

See Putin weigh in on Trump election win

Newsroom

Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the first world leaders to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on his election win.
Source: CNN