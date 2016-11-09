Paul Penzone beats controversial Arizona Sheriff Arpaio
Democrat Paul Penzone, a former Phoenix policeman, wins the sheriff election in Arizona's largest county, according to an Associated Press projection. Joe Arpaio, the poster child for hardline immigration policy in the US, has lost his re-election run.
