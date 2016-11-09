Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Television personality Omarosa Manigault arrives at the second annual Coach Woodson Las Vegas Invitational pairings party at the Lavo Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo Las Vegas on July 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for PGD Global)
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 12: Television personality Omarosa Manigault arrives at the second annual Coach Woodson Las Vegas Invitational pairings party at the Lavo Restaurant & Nightclub at The Palazzo Las Vegas on July 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for PGD Global)

    JUST WATCHED

    Omarosa: Trump campaign keeping list of 'enemies'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Omarosa: Trump campaign keeping list of 'enemies'

Donald Trump surrogate Omarosa Manigault said the President-elect's campaign is keeping a list of people who did not support his run to the White House.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Omarosa: Trump campaign keeping list of 'enemies'

Newsroom

Donald Trump surrogate Omarosa Manigault said the President-elect's campaign is keeping a list of people who did not support his run to the White House.
Source: CNN