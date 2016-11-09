Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

TOPSHOT - US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton makes a concession speech after being defeated by Republican president-elect Donald Trump as former President Bill Clinton(L) and running mate Tim Kaine look on in New York on November 9, 2016. / AFP / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton makes a concession speech after being defeated by Republican president-elect Donald Trump as former President Bill Clinton(L) and running mate Tim Kaine look on in New York on November 9, 2016. / AFP / JEWEL SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton to all girls: Don't doubt you are valuable

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton to all girls: Don't doubt you are valuable

Hillary Clinton tells the young girls watching her concession speech that they should feel empowered to pursue their dreams.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton to all girls: Don't doubt you are valuable

Hillary Clinton tells the young girls watching her concession speech that they should feel empowered to pursue their dreams.
Source: CNN