Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, accompanied by her husband former President Bill Clinton, takes the stage to concede the presidential election at the New Yorker Hotel on November 9, 2016 in New York City. Republican candidate Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election in the early hours of the morning in a widely unforeseen upset.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, accompanied by her husband former President Bill Clinton, takes the stage to concede the presidential election at the New Yorker Hotel on November 9, 2016 in New York City. Republican candidate Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election in the early hours of the morning in a widely unforeseen upset.

    JUST WATCHED

    Hillary Clinton's full concession speech

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hillary Clinton's full concession speech

After delaying her concession speech, Hillary Clinton speaks to her supporters in New York about losing the 2016 presidential race.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Hillary Clinton's full concession speech

After delaying her concession speech, Hillary Clinton speaks to her supporters in New York about losing the 2016 presidential race.
Source: CNN