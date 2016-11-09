Breaking News

hilary rosen trump scary

    Gay Clinton supporter: 'I'm scared'

CNN political commentator Hilary Rosen says she is scared that marginalized groups could be "collateral damage" in a Donald Trump presidency.
Source: CNN

