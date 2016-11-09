Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

donald trump speaks election headquarters announcement sot_00000000
donald trump speaks election headquarters announcement sot_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton called to congratulate us

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton called to congratulate us

Donald Trump addresses supporters at his election headquarters in New York early Wednesday morning, saying that he received a congratulatory call from his rival, Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton called to congratulate us

Donald Trump addresses supporters at his election headquarters in New York early Wednesday morning, saying that he received a congratulatory call from his rival, Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN