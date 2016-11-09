Breaking News
Will Trump prosecute Clinton?
Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says she hasn't discussed whether Donald Trump will proceed with his campaign promise of appointing a special prosecutor to prosecute Hillary Clinton.
