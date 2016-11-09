Breaking News

Donald Trump prosecute Hillary Clinton newday_00000000
Donald Trump prosecute Hillary Clinton newday_00000000

    Will Trump prosecute Clinton?

Will Trump prosecute Clinton?

Donald Trump's campaign manager Kellyanne Conway says she hasn't discussed whether Donald Trump will proceed with his campaign promise of appointing a special prosecutor to prosecute Hillary Clinton.
