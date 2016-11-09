Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Wolf, Tapper react to Trump's historic win

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Wolf, Tapper react to Trump's historic win

After Donald Trump's historic presidential win and acceptance speech, CNN hosts give context to this landmark victory.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Wolf, Tapper react to Trump's historic win

After Donald Trump's historic presidential win and acceptance speech, CNN hosts give context to this landmark victory.
Source: CNN