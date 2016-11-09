Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

corey lewandowski donald trump political success sot_00003024
corey lewandowski donald trump political success sot_00003024

    JUST WATCHED

    Lewandowski explains how Trump secured likely win

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lewandowski explains how Trump secured likely win

CNN political commentator and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski explains how Donald Trump secured his likely win.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Lewandowski explains how Trump secured likely win

CNN political commentator and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski explains how Donald Trump secured his likely win.
Source: CNN