CNN 9p ET projection: Trump wins 7 states, Clinton 1

CNN projects Donald Trump will win Texas, Arkansas, Kansas, three of Nebraska's five electoral votes, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota while Hillary Clinton will win New York.
