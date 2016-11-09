Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

After 103 years, hopes for a woman president raised and dashed origwx allee_00000000
After 103 years, hopes for a woman president raised and dashed origwx allee_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    After 103 years, hopes for a woman president dashed

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

After 103 years, hopes for a woman president dashed

103-year-old Ruline Steininger has voted in every presidential election since 1936. This election, she was hoping for a Hillary Clinton victory.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

After 103 years, hopes for a woman president dashed

103-year-old Ruline Steininger has voted in every presidential election since 1936. This election, she was hoping for a Hillary Clinton victory.
Source: CNN