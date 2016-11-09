Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)
President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

    JUST WATCHED

    4 surprises that led to Trump's win

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

4 surprises that led to Trump's win

A closer look at some of the polling data may explain how Donald Trump shocked the political establishment and won the election.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

4 surprises that led to Trump's win

A closer look at some of the polling data may explain how Donald Trump shocked the political establishment and won the election.
Source: CNN