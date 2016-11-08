Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    #Pantsuitnation goes to the polls

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

#Pantsuitnation goes to the polls

Women across the nation are wearing pantsuits on Election Day in support of Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

#Pantsuitnation goes to the polls

Women across the nation are wearing pantsuits on Election Day in support of Hillary Clinton.
Source: CNN