Pregnant woman votes just before going into labor

Sosha Adelstein was due to have her first child on Election Day, but the baby couldn't wait. The first-time mom started going into labor Friday. But before delivering the baby, Adelstein stopped at the Boulder County Clerk and Recorder's Office to drop off her ballot.
