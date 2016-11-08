Breaking News

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, center, is joined on stage by first lady Michelle Obama, left, President Barack Obama, second from left, Chelsea Clinton, second from right, and former President Bill Clinton, right, after speaking at a rally at Independence Mall in Philadelphia, Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Moments from both Obamas campaigning this fall

President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama took very active roles in stumping for Hillary Clinton for President.
Source: CNN

