Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
47 state calls from election night in 90 seconds
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
47 state calls from election night in 90 seconds
From the mouth of Wolf Blitzer, the states the went for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Tuesday and early Wednesday in rapid succession.
Source: CNN
President-elect Donald Trump (7 Videos)
47 state calls from election night in 90 seconds
Moments from Donald Trump's victory speech
Donald Trump elected president
Wolf, Tapper react to Trump's historic win
Donald Trump: Hillary Clinton called to congratulate us
Hillary Clinton calls Donald Trump to concede election
Gov. Mike Pence: This is a historic night
Donald Trump's wild ride
See More
47 state calls from election night in 90 seconds
From the mouth of Wolf Blitzer, the states the went for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Tuesday and early Wednesday in rapid succession.
Source: CNN