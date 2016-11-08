Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

final road to 270 electoral votes trump clinton critical states chalian lead live_00025623
final road to 270 electoral votes trump clinton critical states chalian lead live_00025623

    JUST WATCHED

    47 state calls from election night in 90 seconds

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

47 state calls from election night in 90 seconds

From the mouth of Wolf Blitzer, the states the went for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Tuesday and early Wednesday in rapid succession.
Source: CNN

President-elect Donald Trump (7 Videos)

See More

47 state calls from election night in 90 seconds

From the mouth of Wolf Blitzer, the states the went for Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump on Tuesday and early Wednesday in rapid succession.
Source: CNN