Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The election night twists and turns in under 2 minutes

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

The election night twists and turns in under 2 minutes

Moments from CNN's coverage of a historic night on CNN when Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN

Election Day 2016 (5 Videos)

See More

The election night twists and turns in under 2 minutes

Moments from CNN's coverage of a historic night on CNN when Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN