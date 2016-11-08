Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election Results
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
The election night twists and turns in under 2 minutes
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
The election night twists and turns in under 2 minutes
Moments from CNN's coverage of a historic night on CNN when Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN
Election Day 2016 (5 Videos)
The election night twists and turns in under 2 minutes
Women dress in pantsuits for Clinton
Election divides 37-year marriage
Clinton takes on mannequin challenge with guest star
'First in the Nation' to vote
Pregnant woman votes just before going into labor
See More
The election night twists and turns in under 2 minutes
Moments from CNN's coverage of a historic night on CNN when Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States.
Source: CNN