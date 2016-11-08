Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump files Nevada voting lawsuit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump files Nevada voting lawsuit

Donald Trump's lawyers filed a lawsuit in Nevada claiming that polling locations were kept open "two hours beyond the designated closing time." Trump lawyers are asking for relief in case "the election of presidential electors from the State of Nevada is contested."
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump files Nevada voting lawsuit

Newsroom

Donald Trump's lawyers filed a lawsuit in Nevada claiming that polling locations were kept open "two hours beyond the designated closing time." Trump lawyers are asking for relief in case "the election of presidential electors from the State of Nevada is contested."
Source: CNN