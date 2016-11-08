Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton wins Vermont, Trump takes Kentucky and Indiana

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton wins Vermont, Trump takes Kentucky and Indiana

CNN's Wolf Blitzer calls the first two states of the 2016 presidential election. Hillary Clinton will take Vermont while Donald Trump claims Kentucky and Indiana as victories.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton wins Vermont, Trump takes Kentucky and Indiana

CNN's Wolf Blitzer calls the first two states of the 2016 presidential election. Hillary Clinton will take Vermont while Donald Trump claims Kentucky and Indiana as victories.
Source: CNN