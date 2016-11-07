Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

voices of north carolina voters origwx rr_00000000
voices of north carolina voters origwx rr_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Voices from a divided North Carolina

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Voices from a divided North Carolina

In 2012, North Carolina was hotly contested and was decided by just 2 percentage points. This time, the outcome could be even more important.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Voices from a divided North Carolina

In 2012, North Carolina was hotly contested and was decided by just 2 percentage points. This time, the outcome could be even more important.
Source: CNN