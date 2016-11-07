Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Clinton is guilty and she knows it

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Clinton is guilty and she knows it

Donald Trump claims the system is rigged after FBI Director James Comey cleared Hillary Clinton for a second time in the probe over her private email server.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump: Clinton is guilty and she knows it

New Day

Donald Trump claims the system is rigged after FBI Director James Comey cleared Hillary Clinton for a second time in the probe over her private email server.
Source: CNN