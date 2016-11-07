Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama tells story of famed chant: Fired up, ready to go

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama tells story of famed chant: Fired up, ready to go

Just hours before Election Day, President Barack Obama rallies a crowd in critical state New Hampshire by retelling a story from his campaign trail in 2008.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama tells story of famed chant: Fired up, ready to go

Just hours before Election Day, President Barack Obama rallies a crowd in critical state New Hampshire by retelling a story from his campaign trail in 2008.
Source: CNN