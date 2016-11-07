Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Colorado governor: Trump has no respect for the truth

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Colorado governor: Trump has no respect for the truth

Rep. John Hickenlooper (D) discusses Donald Trump's reaction to the FBI clearing Hillary Clinton in an email probe.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Colorado governor: Trump has no respect for the truth

New Day

Rep. John Hickenlooper (D) discusses Donald Trump's reaction to the FBI clearing Hillary Clinton in an email probe.
Source: CNN