Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

How CNN calls a presidential election
How CNN calls a presidential election

    JUST WATCHED

    How CNN calls a presidential election

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How CNN calls a presidential election

Ever wonder how CNN works behind the scenes on election night? The decision desk is where returns are analyzed before the results are announced on TV.
Source: CNN

The Road to the White House (15 Videos)

See More

How CNN calls a presidential election

Ever wonder how CNN works behind the scenes on election night? The decision desk is where returns are analyzed before the results are announced on TV.
Source: CNN