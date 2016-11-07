Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

cnnee pkg hillary clinton profile ana maria luengo candidata republicana_00050903
cnnee pkg hillary clinton profile ana maria luengo candidata republicana_00050903

    JUST WATCHED

    Clinton: 'This election is a moment of reckoning'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Clinton: 'This election is a moment of reckoning'

With only hours left on the campaign clock, Hillary Clinton makes her final push to unite a divided nation. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Clinton: 'This election is a moment of reckoning'

New Day

With only hours left on the campaign clock, Hillary Clinton makes her final push to unite a divided nation. CNN's Phil Mattingly reports.
Source: CNN