Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Do American expat votes matter?
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Do American expat votes matter?
Based on the influence this group of voters has had in the past, CNN looks at how Americans living abroad could impact the 2016 election.
Source: CNN
CNN In Depth (15 Videos)
Do American expat votes matter?
What it would take to build Trump's border wall
Who were the Navajo code talkers?
A faster way to make an airplane
And the world's biggest arms dealer is ...
Scientist breaks down 'resting bitch face'
What Trump says about NATO and what it actually does
The NRA once had a very different purpose
Where Special Ops meets Silicon Valley
Why early voting is a big deal
The history of the October surprise
How the Supreme Court picks its cases
What's up with the Dakota Access Pipeline?
5 ways the US can stop hackers
Never mix up the debt and deficit again
See More
Do American expat votes matter?
Based on the influence this group of voters has had in the past, CNN looks at how Americans living abroad could impact the 2016 election.
Source: CNN