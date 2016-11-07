Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Do American expat votes matter?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Do American expat votes matter?

Based on the influence this group of voters has had in the past, CNN looks at how Americans living abroad could impact the 2016 election.
Source: CNN

CNN In Depth (15 Videos)

See More

Do American expat votes matter?

Based on the influence this group of voters has had in the past, CNN looks at how Americans living abroad could impact the 2016 election.
Source: CNN