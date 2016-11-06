Man detained at Trump rally says he was roughed up

Breaking News

The man who was detained at a Donald Trump rally after the candidate was rushed off stage says he was holding a "Republicans Against Trump" sign when he was assaulted by the crowd.
Source: KTVN

