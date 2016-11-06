Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

RAJU TRUMP PKG_00024414
RAJU TRUMP PKG_00024414

    JUST WATCHED

    Paul Ryan's rocky relationship with Trump

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Paul Ryan's rocky relationship with Trump

Manu Raju examines Paul Ryan's choice to vote for Trump and campaign with Mike Pence
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Paul Ryan's rocky relationship with Trump

Manu Raju examines Paul Ryan's choice to vote for Trump and campaign with Mike Pence
Source: CNN