Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

michael mcdonald nevada polls stay open sot_00005301
michael mcdonald nevada polls stay open sot_00005301

    JUST WATCHED

    NV GOP chair: Polls open late for a 'certain group'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NV GOP chair: Polls open late for a 'certain group'

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald argued Saturday during a rally for Donald Trump that polling locations stayed open late "so a certain group could vote."
Source: CNN

Donald Trump (13 Videos)

See More

NV GOP chair: Polls open late for a 'certain group'

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald argued Saturday during a rally for Donald Trump that polling locations stayed open late "so a certain group could vote."
Source: CNN