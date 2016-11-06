Breaking News

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: FBI Director James Comey waits for the beginning of a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee September 27, 2016 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing on "Fifteen Years After 9/11: Threats to the Homeland." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
    Comey: FBI has not changed conclusions on Clinton

FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Sunday the agency hasn't changed its opinion that Hillary Clinton should not face criminal charges after a review of new emails.
