Supreme Court allows Arizona 'ballot collection' law
The Supreme Court allowed an Arizona law barring organizers from picking up ballots and delivering them to election stations to remain in effect. The ruling is a blow to Democrats in the state who say the law could disenfranchise thousands of voters.
