Supreme Court allows Arizona 'ballot collection' law

WASHINGTON - JUNE 25: The exterior view of the U.S. Supreme Court is seen June 25, 2007 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has ruled to give more freedom for interest groups and unions to run TV ads before elections, and also ruled to limit taxpayers' rights to challenge government initiatives as unconstitutionally promoting religion. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The Supreme Court allowed an Arizona law barring organizers from picking up ballots and delivering them to election stations to remain in effect. The ruling is a blow to Democrats in the state who say the law could disenfranchise thousands of voters.
