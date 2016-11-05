Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump vs. the tape on Obama and the protester

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump vs. the tape on Obama and the protester

Donald Trump's description of how President Obama handled a protester and what actually happened are different.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Trump vs. the tape on Obama and the protester

Donald Trump's description of how President Obama handled a protester and what actually happened are different.
Source: CNN