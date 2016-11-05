Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Melania Trump North Carolina Donald Trump nr_00000000
Melania Trump North Carolina Donald Trump nr_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Melania stumps for Trump in North Carolina

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Melania stumps for Trump in North Carolina

Donald Trump's wife introduced him at a rally in North Carolina on one of the last days of early voting in the state.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Melania stumps for Trump in North Carolina

Donald Trump's wife introduced him at a rally in North Carolina on one of the last days of early voting in the state.
Source: CNN