Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
How CNN calls a presidential election
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
How CNN calls a presidential election
Ever wonder how CNN works behind the scenes on election night? The decision desk is where returns are analyzed before the results are announced on TV.
Source: CNN
The Road to the White House (15 Videos)
How CNN calls a presidential election
Obama, Maher talk smoking, socialism
Cooper to Conway: Fine to speculate without facts?
Video shows police escorting man away after incident
Khizr Khan: Tuesday, we'll prove US belongs to all of us
Trump on Clinton: 'Deliver justice at the ballot box'
To the campaign that was: Thanks for the memories
Student bashes Clinton ... at Clinton event
Baldwin and McKinnon break character in final 'SNL' before election
Trump vs. the tape on Obama and the protester
Melania stumps for Trump in North Carolina
Trump on amnesty for some undocumented immigrants
Trump brings baby on stage during rally
FBI clears Clinton in email probe
Hillary Clinton's campaign — in under 4 minutes
See More
How CNN calls a presidential election
Ever wonder how CNN works behind the scenes on election night? The decision desk is where returns are analyzed before the results are announced on TV.
Source: CNN