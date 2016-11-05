Breaking News

    Beyonce: I want my daughter to see a woman lead country

Beyonce: I want my daughter to see a woman lead country

Beyonce performed at a Hillary Clinton rally in Cleveland, Ohio, and said she wants her daughter to grow up watching a woman lead the country.
Source: CNN

