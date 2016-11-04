Giuliani: Current FBI agents didn't leak info to me
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested Friday morning on "Fox and Friends" that he was told by former FBI agents that the bureau was reviewing newly discovered emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private server before the review was publicly revealed. In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Giuliani says he did not receive information from any active FBI agents.
