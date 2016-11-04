Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

rudy giuliani blitzer 2
rudy giuliani blitzer 2

    JUST WATCHED

    Giuliani: Current FBI agents didn't leak info to me

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Giuliani: Current FBI agents didn't leak info to me

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested Friday morning on "Fox and Friends" that he was told by former FBI agents that the bureau was reviewing newly discovered emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private server before the review was publicly revealed. In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Giuliani says he did not receive information from any active FBI agents.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Giuliani: Current FBI agents didn't leak info to me

Situation Room

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suggested Friday morning on "Fox and Friends" that he was told by former FBI agents that the bureau was reviewing newly discovered emails potentially related to Hillary Clinton's use of a private server before the review was publicly revealed. In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Giuliani says he did not receive information from any active FBI agents.
Source: CNN