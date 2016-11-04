Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    NC representative: Clinton doesn't excite minorities

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

NC representative: Clinton doesn't excite minorities

Rep. Renee Ellmers (R) discusses North Carolina voters, stating that she is not seeing excitement about Hillary Clinton from African Americans or Millennials.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

NC representative: Clinton doesn't excite minorities

New Day

Rep. Renee Ellmers (R) discusses North Carolina voters, stating that she is not seeing excitement about Hillary Clinton from African Americans or Millennials.
Source: CNN