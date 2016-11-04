Breaking News

Mark Cuban Clinton rally
Mark Cuban Clinton rally

    Mark Cuban: Trump will do what's best for bank account

Mark Cuban: Trump will do what's best for bank account

At a campaign event for Hillary Clinton, billionaire investor Mark Cuban questioned whether Donald Trump would put his own financial interest over the well-being of the United States.
Source: CNN

