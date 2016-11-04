Breaking News
CNN
Toggle Search
Search
Election 2016
Nation
World
Our Team
CNN.com
Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
JUST WATCHED
Mark Cuban: Trump will do what's best for bank account
Replay
More Videos ...
MUST WATCH
Mark Cuban: Trump will do what's best for bank account
At a campaign event for Hillary Clinton, billionaire investor Mark Cuban questioned whether Donald Trump would put his own financial interest over the well-being of the United States.
Source: CNN
Stories worth watching (15 Videos)
Mark Cuban: Trump will do what's best for bank account
A lot has changed in 108 years
Glucose monitor and app lets diabetics share diet data
Can Ivanka Trump's brand survive the election?
Haunted house performers tell all
Self-driving truck's first shipment: 50k cans of beer
See Apple's new MacBook Pro in :90
Seinfeld: Trump is like a kid running for President
Obamacare enrollee: Lack of choice put daughter at risk
Why Richard Branson calls a Trump presidency 'dangerous'
Luxury watches get smarter
How Trump's rhetoric is affecting students
Why is Kodak making a smartphone?
The media merger of the decade
Inside Google's NYC pop-up shop
The iPod turns 15
See More
Mark Cuban: Trump will do what's best for bank account
At a campaign event for Hillary Clinton, billionaire investor Mark Cuban questioned whether Donald Trump would put his own financial interest over the well-being of the United States.
Source: CNN