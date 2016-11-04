Breaking News

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (R) greet supporters during a campaign event at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum October 27, 2016 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The first lady joined Clinton for the first time to campaign for the presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (L) and U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (R) greet supporters during a campaign event at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum October 27, 2016 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The first lady joined Clinton for the first time to campaign for the presidential election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Clinton camp ditches its 'high' road

Hillary Clinton has quoted Michelle Obama's advice "when they go low, you go high" several times during her campaign. However, as the final days of the election approach, Clinton and her surrogates seem to be taking a different road. CNN's Tom Foreman reports.
