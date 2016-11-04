Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - OCTOBER 27: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on as First Lady Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign rally at Wake Forest University on October 27, 2016 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. With less than two weeks to go before the election, Hillary Clinton is campaigning in North Carolina with First Lady Michelle Obama.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - OCTOBER 27: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on as First Lady Michelle Obama speaks during a campaign rally at Wake Forest University on October 27, 2016 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. With less than two weeks to go before the election, Hillary Clinton is campaigning in North Carolina with First Lady Michelle Obama.

    JUST WATCHED

    Falsehoods from both sides on the FBI email inquiry

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Falsehoods from both sides on the FBI email inquiry

In partnership with FactCheck.org, Jake Tapper looks at two claims —one from each side—about the FBI and Hillary Clinton's email. Read more.
Source: CNN

Jake Tapper Factcheck.org (40 Videos)

See More

Falsehoods from both sides on the FBI email inquiry

In partnership with FactCheck.org, Jake Tapper looks at two claims —one from each side—about the FBI and Hillary Clinton's email. Read more.
Source: CNN