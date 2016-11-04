Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ORLANDO-- NOV 2: , 2016. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, November 2, 2016. Trump supporters. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly for CNN)
ORLANDO-- NOV 2: , 2016. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, November 2, 2016. Trump supporters. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly for CNN)

    JUST WATCHED

    Is Trump Russia's choice for president?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Is Trump Russia's choice for president?

Russia's media is relishing in the 2016 US presidential election, deeming it a failure in democracy as Donald Trump is presented as the Republican underdog. CNN's Clarissa Ward has more.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Is Trump Russia's choice for president?

The Lead

Russia's media is relishing in the 2016 US presidential election, deeming it a failure in democracy as Donald Trump is presented as the Republican underdog. CNN's Clarissa Ward has more.
Source: CNN