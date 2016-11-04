Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

LYNDEN, WA - MAY 07: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a speech during a rally at the The Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center on May 7, 2016 in Lynden, Washington. Trump became the Republican presumptive nominee following his landslide win in Indiana on Tuesday. (Photo by Matt Mills McKnight/Getty Images)
LYNDEN, WA - MAY 07: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a speech during a rally at the The Northwest Washington Fair and Event Center on May 7, 2016 in Lynden, Washington. Trump became the Republican presumptive nominee following his landslide win in Indiana on Tuesday. (Photo by Matt Mills McKnight/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Donald Trump's wild ride

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Donald Trump's wild ride

A look back at the notable moments from Donald Trump's campaign journey.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Donald Trump's wild ride

A look back at the notable moments from Donald Trump's campaign journey.
Source: CNN