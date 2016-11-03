Breaking News

    Tim Kaine slams Trump ... in Spanish

Tim Kaine made history as the first vice presidential nominee to hold a Spanish language campaign event. At the rally he hit Clinton's opponent Donald Trump on his ability to win Latino votes.
Tim Kaine made history as the first vice presidential nominee to hold a Spanish language campaign event. At the rally he hit Clinton's opponent Donald Trump on his ability to win Latino votes.
