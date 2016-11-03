Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

obama trump working folk pkg
obama trump working folk pkg

    JUST WATCHED

    Obama snarks on Trump's common folk contacts

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Obama snarks on Trump's common folk contacts

Obama takes jabs at Donald Trump while campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Miami.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Obama snarks on Trump's common folk contacts

Obama takes jabs at Donald Trump while campaigning for Hillary Clinton in Miami.
Source: CNN