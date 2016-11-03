Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Melania Trump Pennsylvania speech_00020409
Melania Trump Pennsylvania speech_00020409

    JUST WATCHED

    Melania Trump delivers first speech since RNC

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Melania Trump delivers first speech since RNC

Melania Trump speaks five days before Election Day to a crowd in Pennsylvania, stumping for her husband Donald Trump.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Melania Trump delivers first speech since RNC

Newsroom

Melania Trump speaks five days before Election Day to a crowd in Pennsylvania, stumping for her husband Donald Trump.
Source: CNN