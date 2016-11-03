Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Melania Trump Pennsylvania speech_00005723
Melania Trump Pennsylvania speech_00005723

    JUST WATCHED

    Melania Trump: If I'm first lady ...

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Melania Trump: If I'm first lady ...

Melania Trump speaks five days before Election Day to a crowd in Pennsylvania, touching on her goals if she becomes first lady.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Melania Trump: If I'm first lady ...

Newsroom

Melania Trump speaks five days before Election Day to a crowd in Pennsylvania, touching on her goals if she becomes first lady.
Source: CNN